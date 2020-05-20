Sections
Home / India News / 6 farmers killed in collision between 2 trucks in UP’s Etawah

6 farmers killed in collision between 2 trucks in UP’s Etawah

While five people died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The injured person was admitted to Saifai Medical College, SP City R Singh told ANI.

Updated: May 20, 2020 09:15 IST

By HT Correspondent |Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, New Delhi

The farmers had gone to sell vegetables in the market and were returning home when the mini truck they were travelling in was hit by another speeding truck in the Friends Colony area of Etawah. (ANI / Twitter)

Six farmers were killed and one person injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

The farmers had gone to sell vegetables in the market and were returning home when the mini truck they were travelling in was hit by another speeding truck in the Friends Colony area of Etawah.

While five people died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries in the hospital. The injured person was admitted to Saifai Medical College, SP City R Singh told ANI.

SSP Etawah Akash Tomar, who reached the accident site on receiving information, said that an investigation is on in the incident.



“The bodies are being sent for post mortem and further investigations are on,” the SSP said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident. He announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured person, reports ANI.

There has been a spate of road accidents across the country, mostly involving migrant workers, in the last few weeks .

Twenty-two people were killed in separate road accidents in five states on Tuesday. Nine people died in Bihar, four in Maharashtra, six in two separate accidents in Uttar Pradesh, one in Jharkhand, and two in as many incidents in Odisha, according to state officials.

Twenty-four migrant workers had died and 36 injured in the early morning hours of May 16 when a trailer truck carrying sacks of lime, along with 43 people, rammed the back of a stationary truck with many other migrant workers sitting in it on the national highway in UP’s Auraiya.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Union Cabinet meeting to be held at 11 am today
May 20, 2020 10:19 IST
Rajiv Gandhi from Kerala’s Idukki remembers former PM ahead of his death anniversary
May 20, 2020 10:15 IST
Face masks adorned with Madhubani and Manjusha paintings go on sale
May 20, 2020 10:14 IST
Umar Akmal files appeal against 3-year ban
May 20, 2020 10:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.