Sections
Home / India News / 6 foreign jamaat members, two others sentenced to one month imprisonment

6 foreign jamaat members, two others sentenced to one month imprisonment

They were advised to quarantine for 14 days but they continued to meet people while ignoring the advice.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 08:08 IST

By Mahendra Thakur | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Bhopal/Sehore

The congregation of the Jamaat had taken place in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area in March. (Ajay Aggarwal/HT PHOTO)

As many as six foreign jamaat members and two from India who accompanied them were sentenced to a month-long imprisonment and are required to pay a fine by a trial court in Sehore, the neighbouring district of Bhopal, on Friday, as per the district prosecution unit in Sehore.

As per an official release from the district prosecution officer Nirmala Singh Chaudhary, the convicts Khin Maung Zaw, Thnin Tharyi Khin Maung, Zawoo, Ye Lin Phyo, Thein Lni and Myoo OO are residents of Myeik, Myanmar. Mashur Rehman hails from Jharkhand and Ahmad Hussain is from Bihar.

The official release said, “The convicts having visited Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi reached Bhopal and stayed in different mosques over there on February 21, 2020. The foreigners had a tourist visa. During the inquiry (by police) it came to be known that they reached Sehore on February 26 and stayed at Pukhta masjid for the propagation of their religion in violation of the tourist visa. They were advised by the Sehore district hospital’s civil surgeon to quarantine for 14 days but they continued to meet people while ignoring the advice.”

The official release stated, “These eight were sentenced to one month’s imprisonment and a total fine of Rs 16,800 on all of them under section 51-B of National Disaster Act and section 14 of the Foreigners Act.”



Additional district prosecution officer (ADPO) Kedar Singh Kaurav said, “The convicts were arrested by police on May 22 and produced before the court on May 23 and later sent to jail. They got bail as per an order of the high court on July 14. Since they have already been in jail for more than a month, they will not have to go to jail.” Kaurav said all the proceedings on Friday were completed through video conferencing.  

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man dies waiting for treatment at MP hospital for 14 hours, alleges wife; probe ordered
Jul 25, 2020 08:13 IST
6 foreign jamaat members, two others sentenced to one month imprisonment
Jul 25, 2020 08:08 IST
Amitabh thanks fans for their ‘love and support’, calls it his ‘strength’
Jul 25, 2020 08:05 IST
Formulating rules for recovered patients: Govt
Jul 25, 2020 08:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.