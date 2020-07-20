Sections
6 injured in clash between upper caste, Dalit groups at Ayodhya; FIR filed

The police have registered two FIRs in the incident that took place on July 18.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 17:21 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Lucknow

It began as a fight between children of the either community near a pond and escalated further. People from both sides pelted stone on each other in which few people got injured. (Photo: Sourced)

At least six people were injured when a fight between upper caste and Dalit children grew out of hand and people from both communities started pelting stones at each other at a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

The police have registered two FIRs in the incident that took place on July 18. Investigation process is underway, said police.

Circle Officer(CO) of the area Komal Prasad Mishra said, “The skirmish occurred in Samardheer Village under Haiderganj police station limits. It began as a fight between children of the either community near a pond and escalated further. People from both sides pelted stone on each other in which few people got injured.”

Both sides have filed counter complaints against the other for violence. Around eight men are named in each of the FIRs, said the CO. Police have also slapped SC/ST prevention act against the upper caste men accused in the FIR.



“The situation in the village is currently peaceful. We also organised a peace committee meeting at the village and a police picket has also been deployed there,” the CO said.

Police are yet to make any arrests in the case. “The accused are absconding and we are trying to arrest them,” claimed the CO.

