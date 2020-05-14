UP roadways bus runs over 6 migrant labourers on way to Bihar from Punjab

Sections
Six migrant labourers died and four others were injured as a roadways bus ran over them in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar late Wednesday night. The labourers were on their way to Bihar from...

Updated: May 14, 2020 07:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Migrant workers on way to their native places amid Covid-19 lockdown. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

Six migrant labourers died and four others were injured as a roadways bus ran over them in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar late Wednesday night.

The labourers were on their way to Bihar from Punjab when the accident took place.

More details are awaited.

