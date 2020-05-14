UP roadways bus runs over 6 migrant labourers on way to Bihar from Punjab

Migrant workers on way to their native places amid Covid-19 lockdown. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo)

Six migrant labourers died and four others were injured as a roadways bus ran over them in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar late Wednesday night.

The labourers were on their way to Bihar from Punjab when the accident took place.



