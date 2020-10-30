Sections
Home / India News / 6 killed as van overturns in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district

6 killed as van overturns in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district

Those injured have been shifted to a hospital, news agency ANI reported. The van was returning from a wedding and was carrying 15 people.

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 07:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The van was returning from a wedding and was carrying 15 people, according to ANI, when it met with the accident in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Six people, members of a wedding party, were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in overturned in Thantikonda village of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh on early on Friday. Those injured have been shifted to a hospital, news agency ANI reported.

The van was returning from a wedding and was carrying 15 people, according to ANI.

More details are awaited.

