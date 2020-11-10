Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / 6 labourers killed, 10 injured as wall of under-construction factory collapses in Jodhpur

6 labourers killed, 10 injured as wall of under-construction factory collapses in Jodhpur

Administration and police officials are supervising the rescue operation. Lighting arrangements have been made to facilitate the operation at night.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 22:52 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Jodhpur

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident. (ANI/Twitter)

Six labourers were killed and 10 others injured after the wall of an under-construction factory collapsed in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district on Tuesday evening, police said.

Search and rescue operations are underway as some more labourers are feared trapped under the debris, they said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Umesh Ojha said the incident took place in Phase II of Basni Industrial Area.



“In the evening, between 5:30 and 6:00 PM, a wall of the factory suddenly collapsed. There was a loud sound and about 15 labourers were buried under the debris,” he said.

During the rescue operation, the bodies of six labourers were pulled out from the rubble. Ten labourers, who were injured, were rushed to the hospital. They are undergoing treatment at Mathura Das Mathur Hospital and AIIMS, he said.

Ojha said none of the victims has been identified so far. Some of them are said to have come from other districts and working under a contractor.

“We would also look into the matter with regard to any negligence by the civil contractor and register a case against him accordingly,” he said.

Administration and police officials are supervising the rescue operation. Lighting arrangements have been made to facilitate the operation at night.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gehlot said the news about the death of labourers was “extremely unfortunate”.

The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of each of the deceased. The probe into the matter has been handed over to the divisional commissioner, Jodhpur.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In twist to Bihar vote count, RJD issues list of 119 seats, says it has won them
Nov 10, 2020 22:42 IST
Bihar Results: Never worked under anybody’s pressure, says EC
Nov 10, 2020 22:17 IST
Indomitable MI crush DC to win record-extending 5th title
Nov 10, 2020 23:14 IST
Bihar election results unlikely till late night due to slow counting
Nov 10, 2020 21:31 IST

latest news

Delhi police Eagle Squad recovers 125 two-wheelers stolen for street crimes, nabs 15 gang members
Nov 10, 2020 23:47 IST
Aqua Line records highest ridership on Monday since it resumed services on September 7
Nov 10, 2020 23:47 IST
BJP show in Bihar elections likely to impact politics at state and national level
Nov 10, 2020 23:46 IST
Russia deploys peacekeepers to secure Azeri-Armenia truce
Nov 10, 2020 23:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.