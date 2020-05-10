Sections
Home / India News / 6 migrants die in MP accident

6 migrants die in MP accident

Bhopal/Jabalpur: Six migrant workers were killed and 12 injured when the truck they were travelling in overturned in Madhya Pradesh late on Saturday, police officials familiar with the matter...

Updated: May 10, 2020 23:44 IST

By Monika Pandey,

Bhopal/Jabalpur: Six migrant workers were killed and 12 injured when the truck they were travelling in overturned in Madhya Pradesh late on Saturday, police officials familiar with the matter said.

According to police, the group of 15 labourers, including 14 from Uttar Pradesh and one from Madhya Pradesh, was travelling to Agra from Telangana’s Hyderabad in a truck carrying raw mangoes when the accident took place in Narsinghpur district, around 240 kilometers from state capital Bhopal.

“Five of the labourers were killed on the spot while another died during treatment at a hospital in Jabalpur. All the deceased labourers belonged to Uttar Pradesh. They have been identified as Nihal Singh, 40, Ranvir Lodhi, 42, Nem Singh, 38, Indresh Pandey,40, Chhotu Tiwari,40, and Sandip Dixit, 42” Narsinghpur additional superintendent of police Rajesh Tiwari said. He added that they were trying to ascertain how the accident took place.

They were engaged as labourers, mainly at construction sites and factories.



Gurukaran Singh, superintendent of police, Narsinghpur, said that they do not have knowledge of any payment made to the driver or owner of the truck. The truck driver or owner was perhaps known to some of these labourers, said Singh.

Apart from the migrant workers, the truck’s driver and cleaner were also injured in the accident and undergoing treatment, officials said.

Yogesh Kumar, of Hinona in Etah district, said they had been quarantined in Hyderabad. After quarantine, they didn’t have enough money for food, due to which they decided to return home, Kumar said.

The officials from district administration said one of the injured labourers showed symptoms of the cold.

Dr R Tiwari, superintendent of the teaching hospital of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur said, “One of the two labourers who were referred to our hospital had symptoms of cold. His sample had been taken in Narsinghpur itself. He was admitted here in an isolation ward but he left the hospital without telling anyone.”

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed the incident as unfortunate and said: “The truck accident in Narsinghpur has claimed several precious lives. The untimely deaths and grievous injuries have caused me immense pain. I pray their souls rest in peace and their families get the strength to overcome their grief.”

On Friday, 16 migrant workers were run over by a freight train near Maharashtra’s Aurangabad as they slept on train tracks after a long journey on foot in an attempt to find transport to go back to their home towns in Madhya Pradesh. The incident triggered widespread discussions on the need to ensure safe travel for migrants to their home towns amid the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Security forces on red alert ahead of terror bombing threat in Kashmir
May 10, 2020 22:48 IST
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins today
May 11, 2020 00:43 IST
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
May 10, 2020 23:24 IST
Karnataka sees biggest single day jump with 54 new Covid-19 cases
May 10, 2020 20:09 IST

latest news

Nine buses ferried migrants from Thane to MP border
May 11, 2020 01:36 IST
Poonam Pandey, friend booked for lockdown violation
May 11, 2020 01:13 IST
DRDO develops devices to sanitise phones, currency notes
May 11, 2020 01:07 IST
‘All of India praying for our former PM’: Leaders wish Manmohan Singh speedy recovery
May 11, 2020 00:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.