Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / 6 more Covid-19 positive cases found in Vasco da Gama containment zone, Goa’s total tally reaches 79

6 more Covid-19 positive cases found in Vasco da Gama containment zone, Goa’s total tally reaches 79

The fresh Covid-19 positive cases come at a time when Goa was gearing up to grant further relaxations including reopening of restaurants, malls and gymnasia and allowing religious services.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 07:22 IST

By Gerard de Souza | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Panaji

There are 1,700 to 2,000 people living inside the containment zone in Goa. (Representative Photo/AFP)

Six more people have been found Covid-19 positive in Goa’s lone containment zone, taking the total number of persons who have contracted the coronavirus disease to eight within the area.

The area in Mangor Hill - a locality in the port town of Vasco da Gama - was decalred a containment zone after two people - a husband wife duo - were found Covid-19 positive here on Monday. They were admitted to hospital after complaining of shortness of breath.

“Six more cases have been found, four among the same family and two neighbours,” Goa’s Health Secretary Nila Mohanan said on Tuesday.

One of the couple’s three sons - a police constable - and one daughter-in-law are among those who have been found Covid-19 positive.



“Today we conducted 200 tests in the high risk zone as well as on people with co-morbidities and in the immediate vicinity of the house where the family is living,” Mohanan said, adding that the health authorities will continue to expand the radius of their testing till they are satisfied that the outbreak has been contained.

The private medical practitioner who had referred the couple to the hospital has been confirmed as negative.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane too visited the containment zone “to assess the situation on the ground”.

“To access the ground situation at Mangor hills and review the implementation of containment strategy as per the National Covid-19 Action Plan, I shall be visiting the containment zone to discuss further course of action to control the spread of the virus,” Rane said.

No clear travel link has emerged leaving the health authorities flummoxed as to how the family contracted the virus. There are 1,700 to 2,000 people living inside the containment zone, Mohanan said.

Before Monday, all people found positive in the state were those who had travelled from outside the state. This is the first instance of a person without a clear travel history who has been found positive.

Goa’s total confirmed cases have climbed to 79 while the number of active cases has fallen to 22 after 13 patients recovered from the disease.

The fresh positive cases come at a time when Goa was gearing up to grant further relaxations including reopening of restaurants, malls and gymnasia and allowing religious services.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg still under fire over inflammatory Trump posts
Jun 03, 2020 07:19 IST
48 new cases of Covid-19 in Tripura, state’s tally reaches 469
Jun 03, 2020 07:03 IST
PM Trudeau focuses on race relations in Canada, avoids naming Trump in response to US protests
Jun 03, 2020 06:58 IST
Have to push for justice, examine nation’s ‘tragic failures’: George W Bush on Floyd protests
Jun 03, 2020 06:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.