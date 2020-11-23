Sections
Home / India News / 6 NDRF teams deployed in parts of Tamil Nadu ahead of cyclonic storm warning

6 NDRF teams deployed in parts of Tamil Nadu ahead of cyclonic storm warning

On Sunday, the IMD had said the “very severe” cyclonic storm “GATI” over the southwest Arabian Sea has moved westwards.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 10:35 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Cuddalore

Due to well-marked low pressure over the southwest Bay of Bengal, a cyclonic storm is expected on the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast in the next 24 hours, the IMD had informed earlier today. (ANI/Twitter)

In the wake of a cyclonic storm warning over Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast in the next 24 hours, six teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Cuddalore and Chidambaram towns here for pe-positioning on Monday.

“The Depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal about 600 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 630 km south-southeast of Chennai. It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours,” the IMD said.

Due to well-marked low pressure over the southwest Bay of Bengal, a cyclonic storm is expected on the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast in the next 24 hours, the IMD had informed earlier today.

“The well-marked low pressure over southwest Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours and move towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast. It’s likely to cross between Karaikal and Mamallapuram by November 25 afternoon,” said S Balachandran, IMD Chennai.

On Sunday, the IMD had said the “very severe” cyclonic storm “GATI” over the southwest Arabian Sea has moved westwards.

