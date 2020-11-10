Sections
Home / India News / 6 workers heading home to Jharkhand killed in road accident near Hyderabad

6 workers heading home to Jharkhand killed in road accident near Hyderabad

Police said the six men were killed after the SUV overturned on impact.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 09:27 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

The victims were killed after a van slammed into their SUV  from the rear. (Representative Photo/Getty Images)

Six migrant workers were killed and four others seriously injured in a ghastly road accident on an expressway on the outskirts of Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

Ten workers, said to be carpenters from Jharkhand, were travelling from Hyderabad to their native places in an SUV with Delhi registration on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) expressway when a van rammed into the vehicle from behind at near Patancheru in Telangana’s Sangareddy district.

“Due to the impact the SUV lost control and overturned killing six people on the spot. The van that hit the SUV did not stop, but we could find parts of it on the road,” Patancheru inspector Rami Reddy said.

Five of the deceased were identified as Kamalesh Lohare, Hari Lohare, Pramod Buhare, Vinod Buhare and Pavan Kumar – all from Ramgarh district of Jharkhand. The identity of the sixth person is yet to be established.

Four others – Pramod Kumar, Arjun, Anand Kumar and Chandra Vamsi – all from Gorakhpur in Jharkhand, who sustained grievous injuries were shifted to the government hospital at Patancheru, the inspector said.

