Sections
Home / India News / 60 days after violent Pangong Tso clash, LAC remains tense

60 days after violent Pangong Tso clash, LAC remains tense

NEW DELHI: Exactly two months after a violent face-off near Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh brought the latest round of border tensions with China to the fore, the situation along...

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 23:23 IST

By Rahul Singh,

NEW DELHI: Exactly two months after a violent face-off near Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh brought the latest round of border tensions with China to the fore, the situation along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) remains tense and unpredictable with the standoff showing no signs of easing even five days after top military commanders agreed to work on an “expeditious, phased and step-wise de-escalation” of the ongoing conflict “on priority,” people familiar with the developments said on Sunday.

“Neither has anything changed on the ground nor is it expected to anytime soon. There has been no disengagement of troops at the friction points or de-escalation of conflict in the region,” one of the persons cited above said on condition of anonymity.

The two months saw hostilities grow between the two armies, aggressive posturing by both sides, multiple rounds of military and diplomatic-level negotiations yielding no breakthrough and tensions spreading to other sectors such as Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

The disengagement of Indian and Chinese troops at face-off sites and the de-escalation of the conflict may make slow progress because of deep distrust and the continuing Chinese build-up that questions the People’s Liberation Army (PLA’s) intent, as reported by Hindustan Times on July 3.



It is becoming increasingly clear that both armies are likely to hold their positions in the region till the onset of winter (September), said a second person.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kerala imposes safety rules for 1 yr
Jul 05, 2020 23:38 IST
Three arrested in Bhopal for assault on journalist
Jul 05, 2020 23:38 IST
BEST bus crushes 18-year-old on flyover in Parel
Jul 05, 2020 23:37 IST
India tests 10mn samples, experts say more required
Jul 05, 2020 23:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.