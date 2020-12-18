Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / 60-year-old from Bihar’s Siwan cycles 1,000km to join farmers’ protest in Delhi

60-year-old from Bihar’s Siwan cycles 1,000km to join farmers’ protest in Delhi

“It took me 11 days to reach here from Siwan, my home district. I urge the government to take back the three farm laws. I will be here until the movement is not over,” Satyadev Manjhi told ANI.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 07:35 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

60-year-old Satyadev Manjhi urged the Central government to repeal the three farm laws. (ANI Twitter)

Satyadev Manjhi, a 60-year-old man from Bihar’s Siwan reached Tikri at Delhi-Haryana border on Thursday after completing a journey of nearly 1,000 kilometres in 11 days on a bicycle to participate in the ongoing farmers’ protest against agricultural laws.

Speaking to ANI, Manjhi urged the Central government to repeal the three farm laws.

“It took me 11 days to reach here from Siwan, my home district. I urge the government to take back the three farm laws. I will be here until the movement is not over,” Manjhi told ANI.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Oxford says Covid-19 vaccine has good immune response with 2-dose regime
by Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Chilly spell in Delhi-NCR intensifies, no relief till Dec 21: IMD
by Jayashree Nandi
SC order on contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra: All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PM Modi to address MP farmers today amid protests against farm laws
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh

latest news

Will Cambodia’s garment sector rebound after ‘horror year’?
by Reuters | Posted by Jahnavi Gupta
Nokia phones aren’t the only affordable ones with Zeiss cameras anymore
Day temperatures likely to drop below normal today over Delhi, other parts of NW India
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Pregnant Anushka Sharma steps out with father, see here
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.