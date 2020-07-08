Sections
Home / India News / 60-year-old woman killed, another injured as Pak violates ceasefire in J-K’s Poonch

60-year-old woman killed, another injured as Pak violates ceasefire in J-K’s Poonch

Pakistan violated ceasefire along the LoC in Balakote and Mendhar sectors, Poonch district police chief SSP Ramesh Kumar Angral said.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 08:19 IST

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times

An Indian Army jawan patrolling at the Line of Control (LOC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI File Photo)

A 60-year-old woman was killed and another injured as Pakistan rained mortars on Indian posts and forward villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Poonch district police chief SSP Ramesh Kumar Angral said, “there was ceasefire violation by Pakistan and at around 0235 hrs (2.35 AM) in which an old woman was killed and another injured in Lanjote area of Mendhar. They were hit by Pakistani mortar fire”.

Pakistan violated ceasefire along the LoC in Balakote and Mendhar sectors of the district, he said. The stretch is manned by 12 Madras Battalion.

The deceased was identified as Reshma Bi and the injured as Hakam Bi, 58, both belonging to Lanjote in Mendhar.



No army personnel were injured in the exchange of fire.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said, “around 0200 hours, (2 AM) Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and then resorted to intense shelling along the LoC in Balakote and Mendhar sectors. Indian Army retaliated befittingly. The firing stopped at about 0245 hours. (2.45 AM).

Last month India lost five soldiers along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri sectors in Pakistani shelling.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Younis on why Pakistan has been unable to beat India in World Cups
Jul 08, 2020 08:47 IST
55-year-old man held for allegedly raping cow in Bhopal: Police
Jul 08, 2020 08:43 IST
Ghislaine Maxwell’s arraignment for luring underage girls scheduled for next week
Jul 08, 2020 08:43 IST
Levi Strauss warns of weak second half on pandemic woes, to cut 700 jobs
Jul 08, 2020 08:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.