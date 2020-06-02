Sections
60-year-old woman murdered in Kerala, husband critical: Police

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 00:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

The incident came to light after some of the neighbours smelled gas and made inquiries. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 60-year-old woman was murdered and her husband was seriously injured in a suspected robbery attempt in Kerala’s Kottayam on Monday, police said.

The incident that took place on Sunday night came to light only on Monday afternoon. Police said the husband Abdul Sali (68) was critical and was not in a position to give a statement.

Police said besides stab wounds, the woman also suffered electric shock. The gas stove was also found in the bed room with the nob turned on. The two were tied with a wire and electrocuted.

The incident came to light after some of the neighbours smelled gas and made inquiries. The couple’s only daughter is married and stays abroad, neighbours said.



To avert an explosion, power lines were switched off before entering the house.

The couple’s car, jewellery and other valuable items were missing, said police. “It seems to be a robbery and might have been committed by someone who knows the family well,” said Kottayam SP G Jayadev.

