Home / India News / 600 kg firecrackers seized in Delhi; 7 held

600 kg firecrackers seized in Delhi; 7 held

Amid the festival season, all licences issued for sale of firecrackers have been suspended in the national capital till November 30.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 09:26 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni, Press Trust of India

The Delhi Government has announced ban on firecrackers, including those branded ‘green’, between November 7 and 30 in the view of rising air pollution, amid increasing Covid-19 cases. (PTI)

The Delhi Police has arrested seven people and seized around 600 kilograms of firecrackers being sold illegally in the national capital from their possession, officials said on Sunday. Ahead of Diwali, the Delhi government had on Thursday decided to ban firecrackers, including green crackers, in the city till November 30 to combat pollution amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the city. Till Sunday, cases were registered against seven people for illegally selling crackers in the national capital, police said.

“Police recovered 593.224 kg of firecrackers and arrested seven people. Also, eight cases were registered in connection with bursting of crackers . One person was arrested and 1 kg of fireworks were recovered from him,” Additional PRO of Delhi Police Anil Mittal said. All licences issued for sale of firecrackers have been suspended and further action will be taken on NGT directions, he said.

