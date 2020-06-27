Sections
Home / India News / 66 new Covid-19 cases take Uttarakhand’s tally to 2,791, recovery rate touches 68.51%

66 new Covid-19 cases take Uttarakhand’s tally to 2,791, recovery rate touches 68.51%

Uttarakhand has so far tested over 63,000 samples of which results of over 3,700 people are awaited.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 20:56 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Coronavirus patients returned to the state from places like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana and Delhi-NCR. (HT PHOTO.)

With 66 fresh Covid-19 cases, Uttarakhand’s coronavirus tally increased to a total of 2,791 on Saturday.

The bulletin released by the state health department on Saturday evening mentioned that two cases reported on Saturday were of healthcare workers from Dehradun and Tehri Garhwal districts respectively and two other patients were primary contacts of earlier detected positive cases.

All the other patients had returned to the state from places like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana and Delhi-NCR.

The cases were reported from districts like Almora (11), Bageshwar (7), Chamoli (2), Champawat (1), Dehradun (8), Pauri Garhwal (1), Tehri Garhwal (2), Nainital (29), Rudraprayag (3), Uttarkashi (1), and Udham Singh Nagar (1).



A total of 90 patients have also been discharged from hospitals in districts like Almora (31), Bageshwar (2), Chamoli (5), Champawat (3), Dehradun (34), Pauri Garhwal (2), and Udham Singh Nagar (13).

Uttarakhand has so far tested over 63,000 samples of which results of over 3,700 are awaited.

Districts like Dehradun with 667 cases, Nainital with 454 cases, Tehri Garhwal with 412 cases and Haridwar with 313 cases, have the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the state. Champawat district with 53 coronavirus cases has the lowest number of cases in the state.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days stands at 25.830 days in the state.

Uttarakhand has 112 containment zones reported from five districts with 69 such zones from Haridwar district, 29 from Dehradun, three from Udham Singh Nagar, 10 in Tehri Garhwal district and one in Uttarkashi district.

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday announced that the weekend-lockdown in Dehradun district can be lifted from next week, given that recoveries are increasing in the state.

PS Bhandari, district information officer for Dehradun said, “As of now, only an announcement has been made by the chief minister that the complete lockdown during weekends in Dehradun district can be lifted from next week, but orders have not been released by the district magistrate yet.”

The order is likely to be released within a day or two. Complete lockdown on weekends in Dehradun district was imposed in the first week of June, due to rising Covid-19 cases in the district.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Social media and digital mode is ensuring youth well-being during Covid-19
Jun 27, 2020 21:10 IST
ED team grills Ahmed Patel at home for 8 hours, he calls it diversionary tactic
Jun 27, 2020 21:11 IST
Dilemma of staying safe during the Covid-19 pandemic
Jun 27, 2020 21:07 IST
‘Had police looking after my house’: DeFreitas’ fight with racism
Jun 27, 2020 21:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.