Sections
Home / India News / 67 Indian bank accounts under scanner over embezzlement fraud in Brazil frozen by ED

67 Indian bank accounts under scanner over embezzlement fraud in Brazil frozen by ED

The Enforcement Directorate said that the action has been taken on request of Brazil and India is under obligation to act as there is a reciprocal agreement between the two countries.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 14:23 IST

By Neeraj Chauhan | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate has frozen bank accounts of 67 Indian companies/individuals.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed the Delhi high court on Thursday that it froze 67 bank accounts of various Indian businessmen and companies in India on the request of Brazil, where a provincial governor is under investigation for embezzling funds.

The ED has informed the court that it acted on mutual legal agreement between both countries but it hasn’t filed any case in the matter.

The agency was responding to a plea filed by advocate Vijay Aggarwal on behalf of company Hamilton Housewares, whose account was frozen by the ED last month along with other individuals/companies.

Hamilton Housewares Pvt Ltd deals in plastics, thermo steel, thermoware, ceramic ware and glassware under the brand name “Milton”. The company’s accounts was ordered to be frozen by the ED on July 13. The order further said that no withdrawals will be allowed without the permission of the agency.



Aggarwal argued before the high court that the business of the company has been affected due to ED’s action and it is not able to perform its day-to-day business, both as regards to payments to be made and the orders to be performed.

He further argued that the action has been taken when it is not even known whether a scheduled offence has been registered or not and that ED has not supplied to the company “reasons to believe” to freeze the bank account.

The ED said that the action has been taken on request of Brazil and India is under obligation to act as there is a reciprocal agreement between the two countries. Brazilian authorities had requested India to freeze these 67 accounts in which funds linked to a provincial governor have been transferred.

The agency claimed that Brazil provincial governor (whose name has been withheld by the ED) was involved in embezzlement of funds to over 50 countries, including India.

Apart from Hamilton Housewares, accounts of eight more companies, namely JK Tyre, KP Sanghvi & Sons, Nancy Crafts Pvt Ltd, Bharat Fashion and Apparels, Eastman Industries Ltd, Orbit Exports Ltd, Shrenuj & Co and RSWM Ltd were frozen by the ED last month in Brazil probe.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Indian tricolour to be hoisted in Niagara falls on August 15
Aug 13, 2020 14:43 IST
Belarus says police detained about 700 protesters overnight
Aug 13, 2020 14:43 IST
TMC leader dons PPE to take man with Covid-19 symptoms to hospital
Aug 13, 2020 14:42 IST
Self-reliance in defence sector far more crucial than any other field: Rajnath Singh
Aug 13, 2020 14:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.