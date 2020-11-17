Sections
7.5-kg poppy seized in Samba, 1 held

A tractor-trailer was intercepted during a checking on a highway in Mansar. A total of 7.5 kg of poppy was recovered, according to police.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 18:57 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Jammu

The driver, Jagsir Singh, has been arrested and the contraband was also seized. (Representative image)

A suspected drug peddler was arrested after 7.5 kg of poppy was allegedly recovered from him in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district, police said.

The driver, Jagsir Singh, has been arrested and the contraband was also seized. A case has been registered at the Samba police station and an investigation is on, police said.

