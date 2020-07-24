Sections
7-day complete lockdown begins in Manipur to curb rise in Covid-19 cases

The decision to impose the lockdown, which will be in place till July 29 and may be extended further for seven more days, was taken following an emergency cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday.

With 55 new Covid-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours across Manipur, the total number of positive cases in the state rose to 2,115 on Thursday. (PTI  File / Representational Photo)

The seven-day complete lockdown in Manipur to curb the spread of Covid-19 cases came into effect on Thursday afternoon and the state government issued the list of activities that are permitted during this period.

The decision to impose the lockdown, which may be extended further for seven more days, was taken following an emergency cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday.

“There shall be complete lockdown and Deputy Commissioners will issue order imposing curfew in their districts,” said a state home department order issued on Thursday.

According to the order, the permitted activities during the ongoing lockdown include essential services, cargo/goods movement, health related activities, public utilities, agriculture and related activities, fisheries, animal husbandry, finance/social sector, print and electronic media, courier services, food processing units, bottled water manufacturing and distribution, construction activities, private security services, private vehicles for emergency purposes, all offices of central and state government dealing with essential services, and all treasury offices.



Shops selling essential commodities like groceries for daily use such as vegetables and fruits, poultry meat and fish and milk booths will remain open in all districts from 6 am to 10 am on all days except Sundays, the order said.

 

The state government had, on Tuesday, put the Thoubal district under complete curfew and lockdown till July 27 after the detection of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in some residents with no recent travel history outside the state.

Meanwhile, with 55 new Covid-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours across the state, the total number of positive cases in the state rose to 2,115 on Thursday. This included 655 active infections and 1,460 recovered cases, a state government release said on Thursday.

All (except the 12 individuals with local contact history from Thoubal district) were returnees from other states, it said. All necessary medical precautionary measures like containment and contact tracing are in place, it added.

Forty-two people were discharged from Covid Care centres in the past 24 hours. The state’s recovery rate now stands at 69.03 percent.

