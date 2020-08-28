Sections
Home / India News / 7 dead, 2 missing due to flood triggered by persistent rainfall in Odisha

7 dead, 2 missing due to flood triggered by persistent rainfall in Odisha

People have been evacuated from low lying areas and are being provided with food.

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 10:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People are seen inside of their flooded house following heavy rainfall in the area. (ANI photo)

Seven people died and two were reported missing in the last three days due to flood that was triggered after continuous rainfall in Odisha, Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena told news agency ANI.

People have been evacuated from low lying areas and are being provided with food.

 

“Around 7,000 people were evacuated from low lying and vulnerable areas and shifted to safe places. Dry fruits and cooked food are being provided to them,” Jena added. 



Meanwhile, due to consistent rise in water level and steady downpour, vast patches of agricultural land was submerged, Bhadrak DM Gyana Das said.

“Officials are assessing submerged crop area. NDRF, ODRF, fire services deployed. Senior officers deployed to supervise evacuation,” Das added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Not wearing a mask can put flyers on no-fly list, says DGCA
Aug 28, 2020 11:07 IST
PM Modi hails achievements of ‘Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana’ as it completes 6 years
Aug 28, 2020 10:59 IST
SC upholds UGC decision, University students will not be promoted without examinations
Aug 28, 2020 11:08 IST
IAF to formally induct Rafale jets on September 10
Aug 28, 2020 10:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.