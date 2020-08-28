7 dead, 2 missing due to flood triggered by persistent rainfall in Odisha

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People are seen inside of their flooded house following heavy rainfall in the area. (ANI photo)

Seven people died and two were reported missing in the last three days due to flood that was triggered after continuous rainfall in Odisha, Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena told news agency ANI.

People have been evacuated from low lying areas and are being provided with food.

“Around 7,000 people were evacuated from low lying and vulnerable areas and shifted to safe places. Dry fruits and cooked food are being provided to them,” Jena added.

Meanwhile, due to consistent rise in water level and steady downpour, vast patches of agricultural land was submerged, Bhadrak DM Gyana Das said.

“Officials are assessing submerged crop area. NDRF, ODRF, fire services deployed. Senior officers deployed to supervise evacuation,” Das added.