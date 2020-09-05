7 die as bus transporting labourers collides with truck in Chhattisgarh

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Seven people were killed and seven others injured on Saturday as a truck and a bus transporting labourers collided in Cheri Khedi area of Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, news agency ANI reported.

Ajay Yadav, Raipur’s senior superintendent of police, said the labourers were headed towards Surat in Gujarat and were coming from Odisha’s Ganjam.

