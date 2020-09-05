Sections
7 die as bus transporting labourers collides with truck in Chhattisgarh

The bus was transporting labourers from Ganjam in Odisha to Gujarat.

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 10:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Bus carrying labourers lies mangled at accident site. (ANI)

Seven people were killed and seven others injured on Saturday as a truck and a bus transporting labourers collided in Cheri Khedi area of Chhattisgarh’s Raipur, news agency ANI reported.

Ajay Yadav, Raipur’s senior superintendent of police, said the labourers were headed towards Surat in Gujarat and were coming from Odisha’s Ganjam.

More details are awaited.

