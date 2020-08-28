Sections
7 injured in acid attack over dairy dispute in Madhya Pradesh

An FIR has been lodged against the accused and one of them has been arrested

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 23:31 IST

By Mahendra Thakur, Hindustan Times Bhopal/Sehore

The victims sustained injuries on their faces. (HT Photo)

As many as seven persons sustained injuries when attacked by two brothers with acid at a village in Sehore district, the neighbouring district of Bhopal, on Thursday night, said police on Friday.

The injured include Pradeep Bairagi, Babloo, Gurucharan, Deependra Kuldeep, Bindu Dangi and Rameshwar Mongia, all residents of Khaikheda village under Amhadpur police station. They were referred to a Bhopal hospital after their initial treatment in Sehore. Their condition is said to be out of danger, said police.

Sameer Yadav, additional superintendent of police, Sehore, said, “The attack was allegedly made by Deepak Thakur and his brother Rahul Thakur who are residents of the same village and run a dairy at the village when the two groups had an altercation over some petty issue at the dairy. The victims sustained injuries on their faces.”

The police officer said, “An FIR has been lodged against the accused and one of them has been arrested. A manhunt has been lodged to arrest the other. We are trying to gather information as to from where the accused got the acid and for what purpose. The investigation is underway.”



