7 killed, 32 hurt as bus and SUV collide in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit

Jai Prakash, Pilibhit’s superintendent of police, said that the bus and the Bolero collided in Puranpur area of ​​the district.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 07:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

At least seven people were killed and 32 injured after a bus and a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district. (ANI )

At least seven people were killed and 32 injured after a bus and a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

The agency cited Jai Prakash, Pilibhit’s superintendent of police, as saying that the bus and the Bolero collided in Puranpur area of ​​the district.

The report added that those injured in the accident have been admitted to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. More details are awaited.

