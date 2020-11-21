Sections
7 killed as truck collides with car in Gujarat’s Patdi

HP Doshi, deputy superintendent of Surendranagar said the accident took place in Patdi area of the district, according to ANI.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 11:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com,

Seven people were killed in a collision between a truck and a car in Surendranagar district of Gujarat, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

More details are awaited.

