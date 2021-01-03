Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / 7 more Covid-19 patients die in Uttarakhand, state reports 263 new cases

7 more Covid-19 patients die in Uttarakhand, state reports 263 new cases

On Saturday, 463 Covid-19 positive people recovered and were discharged from hospitals in different districts of the state with the maximum of 186 from Dehradun district.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 01:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

According to the health bulletin issued on Saturday, a maximum of 73 cases were reported from Dehradun district. Almora and Champawat districts reported at least four cases each on Saturday. (HT PHOTO.)

Uttarakhand on Saturday reported 263 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 91,544.

Seven more Covid-19 patients also died in the state, taking the death toll to 1522.

Out of 91,544 people who have tested positive so far, a total of 84,461 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 92.26%. The positivity rate in the state now stands at 5.07% and death rate at 1.66%.

On Saturday, 463 Covid-19 positive people recovered and were discharged from hospitals in different districts of the state with the maximum of 186 from Dehradun district.



According to the health bulletin issued on Saturday, a maximum of 73 cases were reported from Dehradun district. Almora and Champawat districts reported at least four cases each on Saturday.

Dehradun district has so far reported the maximum of 27,470 Covid-19 cases followed by Haridwar (13,440), Nainital (11,476) and US Nagar (11,150).

The state health department has so far tested 18.05 lakh people of which results of over 11,400 are pending.

Uttarakhand at present has a total of 22 containment zones with a maximum of eight such zones in Nainital district.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Expert panel gives nod to Covaxin for restricted use
by Rhythma Kaul
Air India opens booking for flights between India, UK
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
In a first, India successfully isolates new UK Covid-19 variant: ICMR
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
‘Jumbo panels serve no purpose,’ says Karti Chidambaram in veiled dig at Congress
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar

latest news

Israeli protesters press on against PM Netanyahu
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
McConnell, Pelosi homes vandalized after $2,000 relief fails
by Associated Press| Posted by Mallika Soni
Ted Cruz leads 11 GOP senators to challenge Biden’s win
by Associated Press| Posted by Mallika Soni
California funeral homes run out of space as Covid-19 rages
by Associated Press| Posted by Mallika Soni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.