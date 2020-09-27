7 out of 8 prisoners who escaped from jail amid Covid-19 quarantine in Haridwar arrested

In a separate development, eight Covid-19 positive prisoners in the district prison have been put up in a separate barrack. (Image used for representation). (HT PHOTO.)

Uttarakhand police have so far arrested seven out of the eight prisoners who had escaped last Tuesday from a makeshift prison while being in mandatory quarantine in Haridwar district.

According to SIIDCUL police station in-charge Lakhpat Butola, the seventh absconding prisoner, Shubham Pawar was arrested from Bahadarpur, Selaqui area in Dehradun district late on Saturday evening.

“Shubham Panwar’s arrest took the tally of the arrested absconding prisoners to seven and now only Nipul, resident of Mangalore, is left for whose arrest, a search operation is being carried out. Monitoring of suspects’ houses, relatives, close aides and other hideouts are being done. Hopefully, we will be able to arrest him soon as his other seven accomplices have been already apprehended,” said Butola.

A cash reward of Rs 2,500 has been announced for the police team which nabbed Shubham, while the same reward has been announced for Nipul by the district police.

Meanwhile, district magistrate of Haridwar C Ravi Shankar has set up a probe into the escape of the eight prisoners from the temporary jail in Roshnabad with additional district magistrate (Sadar) Gopal Singh Chauhan to submit the report to him in a fortnight.

“A probe is being carried out in this incident with ADM (Sadar) Gopal Singh Chauhan to submit the report in fifteen days’ time. After the report is submitted, action will be taken on the basis of the report,” said Ravi Shankar.

In a separate development, eight Covid-19 positive prisoners in the district prison have been put up in a separate barrack.

According to district chief medical officer Dr Shambhu Nath Jha, of the three hundred prisoners whose reports have been received so far, eight have tested positive for Covid-19.