Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / 7 special trains from Karnataka ferry over 10,000 migrant workers home

7 special trains from Karnataka ferry over 10,000 migrant workers home

The special trains are being organised following the Union ministry of home affairs granting permission for the movement of stranded migrant labourers, workers, students, tourists and others.

Updated: May 15, 2020 06:30 IST

By Indo Asian News Service | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Bengaluru

Migrants arrive from Bengaluru to Ranchi Hatia station by a special train during the ongoing nationwide Covid-19 lockdown. (ANI)

Seven South Western Railway (SWR) zone special trains ferried 10,063 migrant workers back home to six Indian states amid Covid-19 pandemic, an official said on Thursday.

“The first Shramik Special train from Hubballi left at 12.20 pm with 1,361 passengers bound for Jodhpur,” said a SWR zone official.

Thursday’s second special train with 1,550 migrants departed Chikka Bannavara station from the outskirts of Bengaluru at 3.30 pm to Muzaffarpur in Bihar.

Two trains, third and fourth special ones on Thursday, left Chikka Bannavara station for Gorakhpur with 1,520 and 1440 migrants at 4.50 p.m. and 6.35 p.m. respectively.



Similarly, Thursday’s fifth special train departed Malur station for Katihar in Bihar at 6.15 pm with 1,462 migrants.

Likewise, the sixth train from Chikka Bannavara station to Jiribam in Manipur departed at 7.28 pm with 1,450 passengers at 8.30 pm.

Seventh special train from Chikka Bannavara to Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir left at 10.39 pm with 1,280 migrants.

SWR is yet to share the departure details of eighth special train on Thursday, scheduled to leave for Jasidih in Jharkhand from Malur.

The special trains are being organised following the Union ministry of home affairs granting permission for the movement of stranded migrant labourers, workers, students, tourists and others.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 15, 2020 03:05 IST
Indian Covid-19 vaccine development to be backed by PM-CARES
May 15, 2020 06:47 IST
India tops 2 million Covid-19 tests
May 15, 2020 05:40 IST
Police book landlords for insisting on rent, house owners say they have little choice
May 15, 2020 04:41 IST

latest news

7 special trains from Karnataka ferry over 10,000 migrant workers home
May 15, 2020 06:30 IST
3 million more US layoffs due to Covid-19 intensify fears of lasting damage
May 15, 2020 06:23 IST
US mortgage rates hover near all-time lows; 30-year at 3.28%
May 15, 2020 06:20 IST
19 passengers sent back to Delhi after they protest quarantine in Bengaluru
May 15, 2020 06:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.