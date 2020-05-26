70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India

The rate of infection of the coronavirus disease has been increasing in the country, an analysis of the infection data by Hindustan Times’ Hindi language publication Hindustan shows. Nearly 7,000 cases were reported on Monday, taking the overall tally to 1,38,845.

The infection has been steadily rising in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi due to which there has been an 11 per cent increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the last two days, according to Hindustan. More than 70,000 cases have been reported in the last 15 days. Before this, it took 100 days for the infection to increase by 68,000.

It took 12 days for the infection to double in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, 14 days in Delhi and just seven in Bihar. The rate of infection in Bihar is 10.67 per cent, the highest in the country. The rate has gone down in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. It now takes 18 days for the infection to double in these states.

India on Sunday overtook Iran to become the 10th biggest hotspot of the pathogen. If the cases keep increasing at this rate, the tally will cross 1.5 lakh in two days.

New Covid-19 cases dropped to zero for the first time on Saturday in China, the country where the pandemic originated, but surged in India and ravaged South America. Experts say that in countries with weak health care systems and impoverished populations, fighting the virus has proven to be difficult.

The death toll has nearly doubled in India in the last 15 days. It has gone up by eight per cent in the last two days.

Nearly 41 fatalities have been reported in Maharashtra, the state worst affected by the coronavirus disease. If data from Gujarat, Madhya Pradeshm West Bengal and Delhi is included, it accounts for 82 per cent of the total fatalities in the country.

India’s trajectory of Covid-19 cases appears to be tracking that of Brazil, according to analysis of latest data. India’s case count on Sunday was where Brazil’s infections stood about 15 days ago.

The disease’s doubling rate, which is defined as the average period it takes for a two-fold rise, decreased from 13.9days on May 18 - the day the cases hit 100,000 - to 13.1on Sunday. The doubling rate - which is calculated over a period of last seven days - was four days at the beginning of April. Several experts say the peak of the outbreak in India is yet to come.