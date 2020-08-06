Sections
Home / India News / 70% Covid-19 related deaths in Bengal due to delayed admission in hospitals

70% Covid-19 related deaths in Bengal due to delayed admission in hospitals

Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said most of those who died of Covid-19 had delayed getting admitted to hospitals.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 20:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) health workers during a drive to conduct Rapid Antigen Test for Covid-19. (HT PHOTO)

Nearly 70% of the Covid-19 related deaths in West Bengal happened due to delayed hospital admissions, the state’s top bureaucrat said on Thursday.

“We are analysing each and every Covid-19 related death on a daily basis. Nearly 70% of the deaths took place because people delayed in reaching the hospital,” said Rajiva Sinha, chief secretary of West Bengal.

Over the past few months multiple allegations have surfaced against both state-run and private hospitals that they have refused to admit patients because of various reasons including shortage of beds, resulting in the death of some patients.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.



Sinha, however, said that there is no shortage of hospital beds. At present there are 11,560 beds in 83 Covid-19 designated hospitals out of which 60% are still vacant. In all there are 23,500 beds in hospitals and safe homes.



“There is demand for a particular category of hospital which can’t be guaranteed in a pandemic situation. What we can guarantee is a kind of hospital where patients would be provided with adequate treatment by the best experts,” he said.

The state government said that the case fatality rate has dropped to around 2.2% in West Bengal. The National CFR stands at 2.7%. At present only 1,144 patients in the state are in critical condition while 1,043 and 1,946 are with moderate and mild symptoms.

“This means only two out of 100 Covid-19 patients have died. Out of this, 87% of the deaths were because of comorbidity,” he added.

The chief secretary was addressing media persons at the state secretariat. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee was also present.

The Covid-1- pandemic has claimed 1,846 lives in Bengal till Wednesday which also saw the highest single-day casualties at 61.

On Thursday West Bengal crossed the 25,000-mark of daily swab tests. The state has already done more than one million tests.

Veteran CPI (M) leader Shyamal Chakraborty, who had tested positive for Covid-19, died in Kolkata on Thursday. Banerjee and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed their condolences.

