70-year-old among 3 booked for raping minor for months in UP’s Bulandshahr

One of the three men accused of raping the teenager is absconding. (Representative image/HT PHOTO)

Three persons including a senior citizen were booked and two of them arrested for allegedly raping a teenage Dalit girl for months in Kakod town area of Bulandshahr district, police said.

“The accused Srichand, 70, and Balbeer also known as Ballan, 50, are brothers and they have been arrested after a case of rape was registered against them on the complaint of the victim,” said circle officer, Secundrabad area, Namrata Srivastava.

She added that efforts were under way to arrest the third accused Mahesh, 40, who was absconding. The police said the accused knew the girl’s family and they raped the girl at different places over the past few months.

When the mother of the 16-year-old noticed some changes in her body and enquired about the same, the girl narrated her ordeal to her.

The CO said the girl accused Srichand of raping her almost one-and-a-half-year ago and alleged that his younger brother Ballan outraged her modesty five months ago when she was alone at home.

“Both are known to her family and Ballan worked in a farm house. He helped the family in getting a loan from his farm owner. The family mortgaged their house to the farm owner in lieu of the loan,” the cop said.

Ballan used to visit their house to ensure repayment of instalment of the loan which the family had been unable to pay for the past few months due to their poor financial condition.

The family’s earnings come from selling milk and another accused Mahesh used to visit their house to procure milk. The girl also charged him of raping her a month ago.

“A case was registered against the accused on the complaint of the girl”, said Srivastava and added that a fair investigation would be done in the case. She said that the girl had been sent for a medical examination and her statement would be recorded on Sunday.

The incident comes against the backdrop of a 19-year-old Dalit woman’s alleged gang rape and assault in Hathras. She later died in a Delhi hospital and was cremated in the dead of the night by the local police triggering outrage across the nation.