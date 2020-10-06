Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / 70-year-old Covid-19 patient in Jabalpur dies by suicide, say police

70-year-old Covid-19 patient in Jabalpur dies by suicide, say police

The man was said to be depressed after he tested positive for Covid-19 last month.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 08:49 IST

By Monika Pandey, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Police said the man died by suicide a day before he was to undergo a second test for Covid-19. (Representative Photo/Getty Images)

A 70-year-old Covid-19 patient allegedly died by suicide on Monday in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, police said.

The deceased was quarantined at home from September 20 after he tested positive for Covid-19 that day, said Rajesh Tiwari, Garha police station-in-charge.

“The man used to live with his son. On Sunday, his quarantine period was over and the doctor concerned asked his son to get him tested again to see if he tested negative for the virus. On Monday morning, his grandson went to his room to give him juice but he found his grandfather hanging from the ceiling,” Tiwari said.

The deceased’s son said his father was depressed after testing positive for Covid-19.

“My father was in a state of depression for the past 10 days. He was also tense when he came to know about the re-test for coronavirus but we didn’t know that he would take such a drastic step,” he said.

Police said the cremation took place as per Covid-19 protocol after a post-mortem.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hathras gangrape: Supreme Court to hear plea for CBI probe
Oct 06, 2020 08:44 IST
PM Modi, Xi to come ‘face-to-face’ at virtual Brics Summit next month
Oct 06, 2020 04:02 IST
LIVE: India records 61,267 new cases of Covid-19 as tally reaches 66,85,082
Oct 06, 2020 09:42 IST
Bihar election wide open, repeat of Maharashtra situation cannot be ruled out
Oct 06, 2020 09:41 IST

latest news

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Sisters move Bombay high court to quash FIR based on Rhea Chakraborty’s complaint
Oct 06, 2020 09:57 IST
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Oct 06, 2020
Oct 06, 2020 09:56 IST
Focus on ensuring justice to Hathras victim’s family: Mayawati to UP govt
Oct 06, 2020 09:53 IST
It’s a boy! Zoo releases clip of genetic test revealing gender of baby panda
Oct 06, 2020 09:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.