709 fresh Covid-19 cases take Bihar’s infection tally past 15,000-mark

People rush to gather supplies after the district administration announced a lockdown in the light of surging coronavirus cases at Govind Mitra Road in Patna earlier this week. (HT PHOTO.)

Bihar on Saturday reported 709 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s total coronavirus count to 15,039, with no new deaths, the state health department said.

A day earlier, on Friday, the state had recorded 352 fresh Covid-19 cases and two more deaths that had taken Bihar’s death toll to 111. The two deaths were reported from Bhagalpur and East Champaran districts, according to the state health department.

Bhagalpur now accounts for eight deaths, next only to capital city Patna which has reported 13 fatalities so far. Other districts in Bihar which have reported a high number of deaths are Darbhanga and Samastipur (seven each), East Champaran and Rohtas (six each) and Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, Saran and Siwan (five each).

Patna, which is under lockdown, leads the state in terms of the number of positive cases 1,558, out of which 73 were reported on Friday. Bhagalpur, which has the second-highest number of infections 840 in the state, recorded a maximum of 84 fresh Covid-19 cases.

In Bihar, 10,251 people have recovered from the disease, 459 of them in the last 24 hours, the data said.

Bihar has suddenly seen a surge in coronavirus cases earlier this month which has added nearly 1,800 cases to the total tally. Lockdown has been imposed in at least four districts to curb the spread of the disease.

The state health department has converted AIIMS-Patna into a dedicated Covid-19 hospital to accommodate more patients.

It would be the second medical facility in the city, after the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, to have been declared a dedicated Covid-19 facility.

Principal Secretary, Health, Uday Singh Kumawat has also directed 10 hospitals of eight districts to ensure that 50 per cent of the total number of beds are kept aside for setting up isolation wards for Covid-19 patients.

The testing rate in Bihar, however, remains lower than many other states. The number of samples tested so far is only 2.89 lakh.