73-year-old home quarantined man dies in Uttarakhand’s Almora

Migrants from Uttarkashi undergo thermal screening as they arrive at Chinyalisour by government buses during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus, in Uttarkashi May 9/ representative. (ANI)

A 73-year-old man under home quarantine died in Almora district on Friday, said health officials.

Health department officials have sent his body for post-mortem and collected samples for Covid-19 testing.

The patient had returned from Delhi on May 21 where he lived with his son. According to his family members, he was an asthma patient.

Dr Savita Hyanki, chief medical officer (CMO) Almora said that the person had been screened when he returned to Almora and directed to remain in 14 days home quarantine.

“His family members told us that his condition deteriorated on Thursday late night. They rushed him to Bhikiyasain community health centre in the district, where doctors declared him brought dead,” she said.

“We have sent his body for post-mortem. The exact cause of his death will be known after post-mortem report is received, “ she said.

Dr Hyanki said they will also collect samples of his family members for testing. “Personal protection kits have also been given to the family members for protection while completing the rituals,” said Dr. Hyanki.

On Thursday, a 32-year-old cancer patient who was under home quarantine in Ramnagar in Nainital district, died and within hours following his death, his samples tested positive for Covid-19. After his death, health officials said that the person died of cancer and not coronavirus. The patient had returned from Delhi on May 20 where he was undergoing treatment for cancer for the past four months at a hospital in the national capital.

On Monday (May 25), samples of one 48-year-old man, who had died on May 21, tested positive for Covid-19. He had returned from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and was under home-quarantined. The cause of his death could not be ascertained as per the post-mortem examination report, so it was preserved and sent for histopathological analysis, according to health officials.