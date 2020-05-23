74% of India’s Covid-19 cases reported in May

By Saturday evening, Maharashtra which is the worst hit state, recorded 2,608 new Covid-19 cases to take the state’s tally to 47,190. (PTI)

India’s Covid-19 cases rose 11 per cent over the past two days to 125,101, according to Saturday morning’s data from the ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW).

Between Monday morning and Saturday morning the number of cases has gone up by 30 per cent. This is also in line with the rate of growth when compared to the previous five days.

By Saturday evening, Maharashtra which is the worst hit state, recorded 2,608 new Covid-19 cases to take the state’s tally to 47,190. Mumbai accounts for 28,817 of those cases. Maharasntra’s death toll now stands at 1,577.

The number of Covid-19 infections and fatalities in the country has risen rapidly this month at a rate faster than in

other countries that have been hit badly by the virus. Other than Maharashtra, the states of Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Assam have reported a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases this month.

Although India reported its first case on January 30, around 74% of India’s total cases have been reported in May alone.