Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / 74-year-old man becomes Sikkim’s first Covid-19 fatality

74-year-old man becomes Sikkim’s first Covid-19 fatality

There were reports that another man also died at the hospital but his Covid-19 test report is awaited.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 14:05 IST

By Pramod Giri | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times Siliguri

Healthcare workers at a Covid-19 hospital during the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus in Gangtok. (ANI File Photo )

A 74-year-old man from Sikkim’s Rongli village died of Covid-19 at the STNM Hospital on Sunday morning, marking the first death in the Himalayan state since the pandemic began.

Sikkim registered its first case on May 23 but no fatalities from the infection were reported until Sunday.

Pempa Tshering Bhutia, director general cum secretary of the state health and family welfare department said, “the man was admitted on Saturday and he tested positive (for the coronavirus disease).”

“74 -year-old male was suffering from hypertension and diabetes and had loose motions,” said a statement issued by the state health department.



The government has clamped complete lockdown in the state till July 27 amid concerns over rising cases. The lockdown is likely to be extended, officials said.

The decision to impose blanket lockdown was announced citing a sudden spike in cases, especially among army and paramilitary personnel deployed in Sikkim. Several areas have been declared as containment zones.

The northeastern state was the only Covid-free state till the nationwide lockdown ended. There were 499 cases till Saturday morning and the number of cured patients stood at 142.

The government has started rapid antigen tests at Rangpo town along the Sikkim- Bengal border. Covid-19 positive non-residents have been barred from entering the state.

