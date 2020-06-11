75 new Covid-19 cases take Uttarakhand’s tally to 1,637

Six Covid-19 patients also recovered and were discharged from hospitals across the state. (REUTERS)

Uttarakhand has recorded 75 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s total tally to 1,637 on Thursday.

A bulletin from the state health department said 71 new infections were reported till late on Wednesday night, while four cases were recorded on Thursday. The cases were reported from districts such as Chamoli (three cases), Dehradun (16), Haridwar (15), Pauri Garhwal (one), Tehri Garhwal (30), US Nagar (four) and Rudraprayag (six).

Of the 75 cases, six had no travel history or were local citizens. Four healthcare workers from Doon Medical College Hospital in Dehradun tested positive and five patients were close contacts of people who were infected earlier. All the other patients had returned to the state from places such as Maharashtra, Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Chennai.

On Thursday, six patients were discharged from hospitals in Dehradun, Chamoli and US Nagar districts.

The highest number of Covid-19 cases were reported in the districts of Dehradun (419), Nainital (334), Tehri Garhwal (253) and Haridwar (169).

The state’s rate of infection now stands at 4.52%, with the recovery rate at 51.13%. The rate of doubling in the state, based on the figures for the last seven days, stands at 16.08 days.

Uttarakhand has so far tested more than 41,000 samples, and the results of more than 4,600 tests are awaited.

The state has 60 containment zones across five districts, of which Haridwar District has the maximum of 29.