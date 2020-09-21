76% of India’s new Covid-19 cases come from 10 states and Union territories

The health ministry said on Monday 76 per cent of India’s new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has been reported by 10 states and Union territories. India on Monday recorded 86,961 fresh infections of Covid-19 and 1,130 casualties in the last 24 hours.

The 10 hotspots in the country include Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu as the top five contributors of the caseload. Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state in the country in terms of infections and deaths and has reported 20,627 cases in the last 24 hours. The four southern states have contributed majorly to India’s caseload. Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala account for 26,161 cases collectively out of the total cases 86,961 reported on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh, India’s fourth worst-hit state, has reported 5,758 cases in the last 24 hours. The list also includes Odisha (4,330), Delhi (3,812), West Bengal (3,177) and Madhya Pradesh (2,579) among the highest contributors of the viral infection cases.

Additionally, 86 per cent of Covid-19 deaths in India trace their origin to 10 states and Union territories. These states include Maharashtra, which is reporting more than four times the number of deaths than the second worst-hit state Karnataka. In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra reported 455 deaths and Karnataka reported 101 deaths.

Deaths reported in Maharashtra reflect the virulency of the strain in the state as it singularly accounted for deaths collectively more than seen in Karnataka (101), Uttar Pradesh (94), West Bengal (61), Tamil Nadu (60), Andhra Pradesh (57) and Punjab (56) in the last 24 hours.