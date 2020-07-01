77 cops test Covid-19 positive in Maharashtra, death toll rises to 60 in force

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state by the Covid-19 pandemic, accounting for almost one-third of the country’s total coronavirus patients. (HT PHOTO.)

The death toll in Maharashtra Police climbed to 60 on Wednesday as one more policeman succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. At least, 77 police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of active cases in the force to 1,015, a statement from the Maharashtra Police said.

Sixty Maharashtra Police personnel, including three officers, have died due to the infectious disease since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, an official said on Wednesday.

Out of the 60 victims, 38 were from the Mumbai Police force, he said.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state by the Covid-19 pandemic, accounting for almost one-third of the country’s total coronavirus patients.

So far, nearly 4,900 police personnel have been infected with coronavirus in the state, including over 2,600 from the Mumbai Police force.

In the last 24 hours, 82 police personnel in the state were discharged after recovering from the infection. With this, more than 3,700 police personnel have till now recovered from the deadly viral disease, the police official said.

Currently, there are 1,015 active cases in the state police force.

The police have registered 1,39,702 cases for violation of prohibitory orders in the state and 29,425 people were arrested in these cases during the tenure of the lockdown.

At least 290 incidents of assault on police were reported in which 86 personnel were injured, the official said, adding that 54 health professionals were also attacked during the initial days of the outbreak.

Nearly 860 people were arrested for these assault cases.

The Maharashtra Police force comprises over two lakh personnel.