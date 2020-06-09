Sections
Home / Dehradun / 77 fresh Covid-19 cases take Uttarakhand tally to 1,488

77 fresh Covid-19 cases take Uttarakhand tally to 1,488

The fresh Covid-19 positive cases were reported from the following districts: Almora (1), Bageshwar (3), Dehradun (7), Haridwar (4), Nainital (4), Pauri Garhwal (4), Rudraprayag (4), Tehri Garhwal (43) and Pithoragarh (7).

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 17:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

On Tuesday, 35 patients, who have recovered from the viral infection, were discharged from various hospitals, including Dehradun (27), Chamoli (7), and Uttarkashi (1) districts. (PTI)

Uttarakhand reported 77 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases over the past 24 hours, as the overall tally the hill state rose to 1,488.

A state health department bulletin said 15 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported on Tuesday, while 62 were recorded the previous night.

The fresh Covid-19 positive cases were reported from the following districts: Almora (1), Bageshwar (3), Dehradun (7), Haridwar (4), Nainital (4), Pauri Garhwal (4), Rudraprayag (4), Tehri Garhwal (43) and Pithoragarh (7).

Out of the 77 new cases, 20 did not have any recent travel history. While the rest have recently travelled to Delhi-national capital region (NCR), Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.



On Tuesday, 35 patients, who have recovered from the viral infection, were discharged from various hospitals, including Dehradun (27), Chamoli (7), and Uttarkashi (1) districts.

Dehradun (382), Nainital (328), Tehri Garhwal (192) and Haridwar (148) districts have reported the maximum number of Covid-19 positive cases.

The rate of infection is 4.45% and the recovery rate is 50.33%. The rate of doubling of cases in the hill state -- based on the last seven days --- is 15.82 days.

Uttarakhand has tested over 40,000 swab samples, of which over 5,800 results are still pending.

The state has 60 containment zones spread across five districts, including Dehradun topping the list with 25.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Two men with travel history among 5 Covid-19 cases in Panchkula; district count climbs to 41
Jun 09, 2020 18:44 IST
2012 NRI kidnapping case: HC turns life sentence into 10-year jail for six convicts
Jun 09, 2020 18:43 IST
ICC allows COVID-19 replacements in Test matches
Jun 09, 2020 18:48 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tests negative for coronavirus
Jun 09, 2020 18:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.