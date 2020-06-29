77 new Covid-19 cases found in Maharashtra Police in 48 hours, 2 cops die

Till date, nearly 3,500 police personnel have been cured and discharged and another 1000-odd more security personnel are undergoing treatment for the pathogen. (ANI PHOTO.)

Two policemen succumbed to the infectious Covid-19 disease in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the Maharashtra Police to 59, an official statement from the force said on Monday.

With 77 new coronavirus infections found in the force in the last 24 hours, the number of Covid-19 positive cases in Maharashtra Police has risen to 4,743 and is inching closer to the 5,000-mark.

The total number of active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra Police now stands at 1,030.

On Sunday, 150 new coronavirus infections were detected in the force over the last two days.

Earlier this week, on Thursday, three more Maharashtra Police personnel had died of the infectious disease.

Till date, nearly 3,500 police personnel have been cured and discharged and another 1000-odd more security personnel are undergoing treatment for the pathogen.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced on Saturday that bravery awards will be given to policemen working in the frontline of the battle against Covid-19, during a visit to Solapur district.

The minister was reviewing the law and order situation in the district in view of the Ashadhi Ekadashi celebrations next week.

“The Maharashtra Police have done a good job working in the frontline. They will be given bravery awards for their work,” Deshmukh, who was accompanied by state health minister Rajesh Tope, said.

Deshmukh also indicated that families of police personnel dying of the deadly pathogen will get Rs 65 lakh assistance and they can stay in their official quarters till the deceased’s date of retirement in the normal course.

He said there are dedicated Covid Care hospitals in each district for police personnel.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said the government will also conduct antigen tests, which give results in an hour, giving priority to frontline Covid-19 workers.