78 new routes added to Udan Scheme. Here’s the full list
In this stage, north east states, hilly areas and islands of India have been given priority. With this, the total number of routes under Udan has gone up to 766.
In an attempt to connect small cities of India with each other, the Government of India launched a Regional Connectivity Scheme, Udan (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik).
Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that out of these 78 airports, 18 will connect cities to metros such as Delhi, Kolkata and Ranchi. The fresh routes will encourage tourism in these areas and help strengthen their economies, he added.
Here is the full list:
1. Guwahati To Tezu
2. Tezu To Imphal
3. Imphal To Tezu
4. Tezu To Guwahati
5. Guwahati To Rupsi
6. Rupsi To Kolkata
7. Kolkata To Rupsi
8. Rupsi To Guwahati
9. Bilaspur To Bhopal
10. Bhopal To Bilaspur
11. Hissar To Dharamshala
12. Dharamshala To Hissar
13. Hissar To Chandigarh
14. Chandigarh To Hissar
15. Hissar To Dehradun
16. Dehradun To Hissar
17. Kanpur(Chakeri) To Moradabad
18. Moradabad To Kanpur(Chakeri)
19. Kanpur(Chakeri) To Aligarh
20. Aligarh To Kanpur(Chakeri)
21. Kanpur(Chakeri) To Chitrakoot
22. Chitrakoot To Prayagraj/Allahabad
23. Prayagraj/Allahabad To Chitrakoot
24. Chitrakoot To Varanasi
25. Varanasi To Chitrakoot
26. Chitrakoot To Kanpur(Chakeri)
27. Kanpur(Chakeri) To Shravasti
28. Shravasti To Varanasi
29. Varanasi To Shravasti
30. Shravasti To Prayagraj/Allahabad
31. Prayagraj/Allahabad To Shravasti
32. Shravasti To Kanpur(Chakeri)
33. Bareilly To Delhi
34. Delhi To Bareilly
35. Cochin International Airport(CIAL) To Agatti
36. Agatti To Cochin International Airport(CIAL)
37. Aizawl To Tezpur
38. Tezpur To Aizawl
39. Agartala To Dibrugarh
40. Dibrugarh To Agartala
41. Shillong To Passighat
42. Passighat To Guwahati
43. Guwahati To Passighat
44. Passighat To Shillong
45. Guwahati To Tezpur
46. Tezpur To Guwahati
47. Guwahati To Misa(Heliport)
48. Misa(Heliport) To Geleki
49. Geleki To Jorhat
50. Jorhat To Geleki
51. Geleki To Misa(Heliport)
52. Misa(Heliport) To Guwahati
53. Agatti To Minicoy
54. Minicoy To Agatti
55. Agatti To Kavaratti
56. Kavaratti To Agatti
57. Guwahati To Shillong
58. Shillong To Dimapur
59. Dimapur To Shillong
60. Imphal To Silchar
61. Silchar To Imphal
62. Shillong To Guwahati
63. Agartala To Shillong
64. Shillong To Imphal
65. Imphal To Shillong
66. Shillong To Agartala
67. Imphal To Shillong
68. Shillong To Silchar
69. Silchar To Shillong
70. Shillong To Imphal
71. Shillong To Dibrugarh
72. Dibrugarh To Shillong
73. Delhi To Shimla
74. Shimla To Delhi
75. Diu To Surat
76. Surat To Diu
77. Diu To Vadodara
78. Vadodara To Diu