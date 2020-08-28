78 new routes added to Udan Scheme. Here’s the full list

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that out of these 78 airports, 18 will connect cities to metros such as Delhi, Kolkata and Ranchi. (Hindustan Times file photo)

In an attempt to connect small cities of India with each other, the Government of India launched a Regional Connectivity Scheme, Udan (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik).

The scheme reached its fourth stage as the aviation ministry gave nod to 78 fresh routes that will become functional soon. In this stage, north east states, hilly areas and islands of India have been given priority. With this, the total number of routes under Udan has gone up to 766.

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that out of these 78 airports, 18 will connect cities to metros such as Delhi, Kolkata and Ranchi. The fresh routes will encourage tourism in these areas and help strengthen their economies, he added.

Here is the full list:

1. Guwahati To Tezu

2. Tezu To Imphal

3. Imphal To Tezu

4. Tezu To Guwahati

5. Guwahati To Rupsi

6. Rupsi To Kolkata

7. Kolkata To Rupsi

8. Rupsi To Guwahati

9. Bilaspur To Bhopal

10. Bhopal To Bilaspur

11. Hissar To Dharamshala

12. Dharamshala To Hissar

13. Hissar To Chandigarh

14. Chandigarh To Hissar

15. Hissar To Dehradun

16. Dehradun To Hissar

17. Kanpur(Chakeri) To Moradabad

18. Moradabad To Kanpur(Chakeri)

19. Kanpur(Chakeri) To Aligarh

20. Aligarh To Kanpur(Chakeri)

21. Kanpur(Chakeri) To Chitrakoot

22. Chitrakoot To Prayagraj/Allahabad

23. Prayagraj/Allahabad To Chitrakoot

24. Chitrakoot To Varanasi

25. Varanasi To Chitrakoot

26. Chitrakoot To Kanpur(Chakeri)

27. Kanpur(Chakeri) To Shravasti

28. Shravasti To Varanasi

29. Varanasi To Shravasti

30. Shravasti To Prayagraj/Allahabad

31. Prayagraj/Allahabad To Shravasti

32. Shravasti To Kanpur(Chakeri)

33. Bareilly To Delhi

34. Delhi To Bareilly

35. Cochin International Airport(CIAL) To Agatti

36. Agatti To Cochin International Airport(CIAL)

37. Aizawl To Tezpur

38. Tezpur To Aizawl

39. Agartala To Dibrugarh

40. Dibrugarh To Agartala

41. Shillong To Passighat

42. Passighat To Guwahati

43. Guwahati To Passighat

44. Passighat To Shillong

45. Guwahati To Tezpur

46. Tezpur To Guwahati

47. Guwahati To Misa(Heliport)

48. Misa(Heliport) To Geleki

49. Geleki To Jorhat

50. Jorhat To Geleki

51. Geleki To Misa(Heliport)

52. Misa(Heliport) To Guwahati

53. Agatti To Minicoy

54. Minicoy To Agatti

55. Agatti To Kavaratti

56. Kavaratti To Agatti

57. Guwahati To Shillong

58. Shillong To Dimapur

59. Dimapur To Shillong

60. Imphal To Silchar

61. Silchar To Imphal

62. Shillong To Guwahati

63. Agartala To Shillong

64. Shillong To Imphal

65. Imphal To Shillong

66. Shillong To Agartala

67. Imphal To Shillong

68. Shillong To Silchar

69. Silchar To Shillong

70. Shillong To Imphal

71. Shillong To Dibrugarh

72. Dibrugarh To Shillong

73. Delhi To Shimla

74. Shimla To Delhi

75. Diu To Surat

76. Surat To Diu

77. Diu To Vadodara

78. Vadodara To Diu