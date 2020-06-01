78-year-old cancer patient recovers from Covid-19 in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad

78- year-old cancer patient cancer patient along with her son and other 4 Covid-19 patients who are now fully recovered discharge from hospital in Dhanbad on Sunday. (ANI Photo )

Paramjit Kaur, a 78-year-old resident of Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, has recovered from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which has affected lakhs of people and claimed thousands of lives across the country.

Kaur is among the more than 250 people who have been cured of the highly-infectious disease in the eastern state.

However, as a cancer patient, Kaur from Jharia stands out in that list.

Kaur and her 39-year-old son, Manjit Singh, were discharged from the dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Dhanbad on Sunday evening following 23 days’ of treatment after they tested positive for Sars-Cov-2.

“Trauma of being infected from Covid-19 was more horrifying than cancer as everyone including doctors said there is no treatment for this disease,” Kaur said.

She added, even after being released from the hospital, it yet to sink in that she has recovered from the coronavirus infection.

Kaur and her son were declared positive after they returned to the coal city on May 8 from Mumbai after she received treatment for cancer for eight months.

“Report of corona infection was shocking as the doctors in Mumbai asked me to return to Dhanbad immediately as the situation of Covid-19 there (in Mumbai) was taking an alarming shape, especially because it has no treatment,” said Kaur.

Kaur was lived in a gurdwara during her treatment in Mumbai and they were screened when they left for Dhanbad by an ambulance.

“We don’t know where and how did we pick this infection,” Singh, her son, said.

His son said Kaur is suffering from bone metastatic cancer. Besides, she also has other medical condition such as TB, hypertension and epileptic complications.

Kaur gave all the credit to Dr Alok Viswakarma, the nodal officer of the Covid-19 hospital, and his team for helping her overcome from the trauma.

Doctors attending to her in the Covid-19 hospital said because of cancer, her body was deteriorating day by day. But doses of vitamin, food intake and protein helped in recovery.

“It was a rare case and we had to take telemedicine services from expert doctors at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad when her condition was not improving. However, our team under Dr UK Ojha of Patliputra Medical College Hospital (PMCH) succeeded in curing her,” Dr Vishwakarma said.

Kaur and her son are now at their Digwadih home under Jharia police station after being discharged from the hospital.

Official figures show, 610 people have tested positive in Jharkhand and five have died. Till Sunday evening, 256 Covid-19 people had recovered and discharged from hospitals and 349 people were undergoing treatment across the state.