8 civilians injured after terrorists hurl grenade on security forces in J-K’s Pulwama

According to a Jammu and Kashmir police official, the health condition of all the injured civilians is stable.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 12:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Terrorists hurled a grenade on security forces at Tral bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district (HT File Photo)

Eight civilians were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade on security forces at Tral bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

“Eight civilians suffered minor injuries in a grenade attack in Tral, Pulwama. The health condition of all the injured is stable,” a police official said.

The grenade missed the intended target and exploded in the market, resulting in injuries to the civilians, the official said. The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, he added.

(More details will be added soon)

