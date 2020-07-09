Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / 8-day ‘total lockdown’ in Assam’s Golaghat from Thursday evening

8-day ‘total lockdown’ in Assam’s Golaghat from Thursday evening

According to an order issued by Golaghat District Magistrate Bibhash Chandra Modi, the “total lockdown” will remain in force till 7 pm of July 17.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 14:41 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Golaghat

The restrictions in Golaghat Municipal Board area will be in place from 7 pm on Thursday to prevent further spread of the virus, an official said. (PTI Photo)

The Assam government has decided to impose a “total lockdown” in Golaghat town from Thursday evening for eight days to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease, an official said.

The restrictions in Golaghat Municipal Board area will be in place from 7 pm on Thursday to prevent further spread of the virus, he said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

According to an order issued by Golaghat District Magistrate Bibhash Chandra Modi, the “total lockdown” will remain in force till 7 pm of July 17.

The district magistrate said there has been a spike in Covid-19 cases in recent times in the town, which poses a threat to public health.



“Unless strident measures are put in place to contain the coronavirus outbreak, there may be large scale spread of incidents of Covid-19,” he said in the order.

Movement of all vehicles, opening of government and private offices, markets, shopping complexes and shops dealing with non-essential activities will not be allowed during the period, he said.

A total of 617 Covid-19 cases have been reported from Golaghat district.

The neighbouring Jorhat district administration had on Wednesday decided to impose a week-long total lockdown across the city from Thursday to check the spread of coronavirus.

To halt the rapidly rising Covid-19 cases, a two-week lockdown from June 28 is underway in Kamrup Metropolitan district which comprises Guwahati city.

Dima Hasao and West Karbi Anglong had also imposed a complete lockdown.

Assam has reported 14,032 Covid-19 cases till Wednesday and 22 people died of the disease.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

BPSC 65th Mains Exam 2020, judiciary prelims exam postponed
Jul 09, 2020 15:17 IST
Polynesians and South American people shared DNA 800 years ago
Jul 09, 2020 15:15 IST
Rajnath Singh inaugurates 6 bridges in J&K
Jul 09, 2020 15:14 IST
‘Meri wife apne hath mein chhadi pakad kar cardio karati hai mujhse’
Jul 09, 2020 15:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.