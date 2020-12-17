Sections
8 dead, 21 injured in UP as bus, tanker collide

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident. He offered his deep sympathies to families of the deceased and wished a quick recovery for the injured.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 00:30 IST

By HT Correspondent and agencies, Hindustan Times Meerut

Eight people have died in the accident involving a bus of the UP Roadways and a gas tanker. (Praful Gangurde/HT File Photo)

Eight people died while 21 sustained injuries here on Wednesday morning when an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus collided with a gas tanker amid reduced visibility due to fog, police said.

The crash took place in the Dhanari police station area, they added. “Eight people have died in the accident involving a bus of the UP Roadways and a gas tanker. All injured have been hospitalised. The number of injured persons is 21. The bodies have been sent for autopsy. Traffic has been diverted since there is still some gas in the tanker,” Moradabad Inspector General of Police (IG) Ramit Sharma told reporters.

