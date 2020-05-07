8 injured in boiler explosion at NLC India unit in Tamil Nadu

The power stations of the integrated mining-cum-power generating company are located at Neyveli in Cuddalore. (ANI/Twitter)

Eight workers of NLC India Ltd were injured and hospitalised when a boiler in one of the power units in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district exploded on Thursday evening, police said.

The power stations of the integrated mining-cum-power generating company are located at Neyveli in Cuddalore.

“The accident happened in the evening and the injured workers have been admitted to the hospital,” a police official told IANS.

Police and fire tenders reached the spot soon after getting the information.