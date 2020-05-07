Sections
8 injured in boiler explosion at NLC India unit in Tamil Nadu

The power stations of the integrated mining-cum-power generating company are located at Neyveli in Cuddalore.

Updated: May 07, 2020 21:28 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Chennai

Eight workers of NLC India Ltd were injured and hospitalised when a boiler in one of the power units in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district exploded on Thursday evening, police said.

“The accident happened in the evening and the injured workers have been admitted to the hospital,” a police official told IANS.

Police and fire tenders reached the spot soon after getting the information.



