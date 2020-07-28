Sections
Home / India News / 8 men who thrashed and killed Jammu resident over land dispute convicted for murder; given life sentence by court

8 men who thrashed and killed Jammu resident over land dispute convicted for murder; given life sentence by court

The incident dates back to 2006 when these accused entered the house of a local and attacked him.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 07:47 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Jammu

The court in Jammu convicted 10 accused in the case and gave life sentence to eight of them. (Representative Photo)

A local court in Jammu awarded life imprisonment to eight people in a murder case on Monday, said officials of Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Crime Branch.

The court convicted 10 accused in the case and awarded life imprisonment to eight of them.

They were identified as Ramesh Singh, Tilak Raj and Suram Singh, sons of Satpal of Deharan, Balwan Singh, son of Saran Singh of Pakkhian, Raghubir Singh, son of Sardari Singh of Marjali, Mangal Singh aka Manga, son of Bhagat Singh of Ghorkha Nagar, Manoj Lal, son of Devi Singh of Harkund Floura and Tilak Raj, son of Hans Raj of Kangrail.

The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on each of the eight accused.



Two other accused Bharat Bhushan, son of Devi Dutt of Janipur and Naresh Kumar, son of Roop Chand of Janipur Indra Colony, were awarded two-year imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000 each.

Investigation was conducted by the Crime Branch in the heinous offence of murder in case under Sections 302, 147, 149, 352, 201 and 212 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 3/25 and 4/25 IAA.

“It was due to the meticulous and professional investigation by Crime Branch Jammu and effective prosecution that the case ended in conviction,” said a spokesperson of the Crime Branch.

In 2006, all the 10 accused armed with sharp edged weapons and guns had trespassed into the house of Bodh Raj in Kanachak area over land dispute and attacked him.

The victim, in an attempt to save himself, ran inside a room but was dragged out and again attacked and was killed by the assailants, said the spokesperson.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kim Jong Un defies Donald Trump’s call to give up nuclear weapons
Jul 28, 2020 08:23 IST
Rajasthan RBSE 10th Result 2020 to be declared today, 11 lakh students to get their results
Jul 28, 2020 08:20 IST
26 Rohingya Muslims feared drowned found hiding on Malaysian islet
Jul 28, 2020 08:16 IST
Bengal’s ginger farmers reap profit as sales shoot during Covid-19 pandemic
Jul 28, 2020 08:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.