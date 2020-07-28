8 men who thrashed and killed Jammu resident over land dispute convicted for murder; given life sentence by court

The court in Jammu convicted 10 accused in the case and gave life sentence to eight of them. (Representative Photo)

A local court in Jammu awarded life imprisonment to eight people in a murder case on Monday, said officials of Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Crime Branch.

The court convicted 10 accused in the case and awarded life imprisonment to eight of them.

They were identified as Ramesh Singh, Tilak Raj and Suram Singh, sons of Satpal of Deharan, Balwan Singh, son of Saran Singh of Pakkhian, Raghubir Singh, son of Sardari Singh of Marjali, Mangal Singh aka Manga, son of Bhagat Singh of Ghorkha Nagar, Manoj Lal, son of Devi Singh of Harkund Floura and Tilak Raj, son of Hans Raj of Kangrail.

The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on each of the eight accused.

Two other accused Bharat Bhushan, son of Devi Dutt of Janipur and Naresh Kumar, son of Roop Chand of Janipur Indra Colony, were awarded two-year imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000 each.

Investigation was conducted by the Crime Branch in the heinous offence of murder in case under Sections 302, 147, 149, 352, 201 and 212 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 3/25 and 4/25 IAA.

“It was due to the meticulous and professional investigation by Crime Branch Jammu and effective prosecution that the case ended in conviction,” said a spokesperson of the Crime Branch.

In 2006, all the 10 accused armed with sharp edged weapons and guns had trespassed into the house of Bodh Raj in Kanachak area over land dispute and attacked him.

The victim, in an attempt to save himself, ran inside a room but was dragged out and again attacked and was killed by the assailants, said the spokesperson.