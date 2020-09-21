8 MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha for a week after chaos over 2 farm bills

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien seen after two agriculture reform bills were cleared by Parliament on Sunday. O’Brien, TMC’s Dola Sen, Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress leaders Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain and KK Ragesh and Elamaram Kareem of the CPI(M) were among those who were suspended for a week. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Eight members, including Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien, of the Rajya Sabha were on Monday suspended for a week over Sunday’s chaos in the House during the passage of the two farm bills. Apart from O’Brien, TMC’s Dola Sen, Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress leaders Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora and Syed Nasir Hussain and KK Ragesh and Elamaram Kareem of the CPI(M) were among those who were suspended for “bringing disrepute to the House”.

The Rajya Sabha on Sunday passed the two contentious farm bills by voice vote as the House witnessed chaotic scenes after some slogan-shouting opposition members lead by the Trinamool Congress climbed on to the chairperson’s podium demanding a discussion.

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, was passed by the upper house. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, part of the broader farm liberalisation plan, could not be taken up.

Opposition members, including those from the TMC, Congress and Left, created ruckus after deputy chairperson Harivansh did not consider their demand for a division of votes on a resolution to send the two bills to a select committee. Amid the ruckus, the House was adjourned briefly.

Rajya Sabha chairman, M Venkaiah Naidu, also rejected the no-confidence motion of opposition MPs against deputy chairman Harivansh. The chairperson said the motion is non-admissible under Article 90 of the Constitution.

On Sunday, as many as 100 members from 12 opposition parties moved a no-confidence motion against the deputy chairperson soon after the House passed two key bills aimed at ushering in agricultural reforms.

The House was adjourned till 10am as opposition members of Parliament started protesting and shouting slogans after the MPs were suspended.