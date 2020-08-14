‘8 people have died by suicide in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon in one week’: Police

Eight people have allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region in the last week, police said.

A man and a woman allegedly killed themselves in Dineshpur area of US Nagar district by consuming pesticide. They were found dead on Thursday morning, said police.

“We rushed to spot after getting information and took the bodies of the man and the woman into our possession and sent them for the postmortem. Both were reportedly in a relationship and had eloped from their respective houses over six months ago. They were brought back by their respective relatives,” said Dinesh Fartyal, in charge, Dineshpur police station.

Fartyal said the villagers spotted the bodies on Thursday morning. “The man was 22-years-old while the woman was 23. The man was unmarried while the woman had got married three years ago and had a daughter. She was staying with her husband who works in Delhi. Some days ago she had come to her parental house due to some dispute with her husband. She was put under quarantine in Pantnagar and from there she had gone back to her parental house. It is likely they started to meet again,” he said.

“On Thursday, the duo consumed pesticide according to the villagers. We are yet to receive the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of their death,” he said.

In another incident, a 17-year-old youth allegedly killed himself in Nanital on Thursday. Satyendra Gangola, sub-inspector at Mallital police station in Nainital said the teen had entered the bathroom of his house after a fight with his parents and there he killed himself.

On Wednesday, two private hospital employees including a staff nurse, allegedly died by suicide in US Nagar. Kailash Bhatt, in charge, police station, Rudrapur said the 23-year-old staff nurse was working at a private hospital on Kichha road. She killed herself on Wednesday. The nurse hailed from Haldwani area of Nainital and used to stay in a room of the hospital itself. Bhatt said she left behind a suicide note wherein she alleged a staff member of the same hospital for beating her and prompting her to take the extreme step. “We are looking into that matter and waiting for a complaint from her relatives”, he said.

In another incident, a 22 year old man who was an employee at a private hospital in Kelakhera area of US Nagar, allegedly took his life on late Tuesday night. His body was found on Wednesday morning by a staff who then informed the local police

On Sunday, a prisoner lodged in the central jail in Sitarganj area of US Nagar district in Uttarakhand allegedly killed himself inside the toilet of the jail. The 51-year-old jail inmate, who hailed from a village under Nanakmatta police station in US Nagar, was serving life imprisonment in the Central jail in a murder case that took place in 1994. He was convicted for the murder in 2004, the police said.

Last Friday, a 25-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, who were reportedly in a relationship, were found dead in Nanaksagar dam in US Nagar district. The couple hailed from Bareilly area of Uttar Pradesh and had gone missing from their home since August 3. They had come to Nanakmatta town of US Nagar on Thursday where they stayed in a hotel before being found floating in the dam, the police said, adding prima facie it was a case of suicide.