Coronavirus Outbreak
80 new Covid-19 cases emerge in Nagpur in hardest-hit Maharashtra; 750 people quarantined

80 new Covid-19 cases emerge in Nagpur in hardest-hit Maharashtra; 750 people quarantined

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country. The state reported 522 new cases on Monday, taking the total number of the infected people to 8,590.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 14:58 IST

By Agencies, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Asha workers conduct survey in Covid-19 red zones in Nagpur last week (ANI Photo)

There was a sudden spurt in the number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra’s Nagpur on Tuesday, after which the authorities quarantined 750 people.

“We have quarantined 750 people from Satranjipura in Nagpur and will quarantine 500 more persons from there. We took this step as 80 cases were reported from the area and we found missing links in contact tracing,” news agency ANI quoted Nagpur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe as saying.

With 27 more fatalities, the overall Covid-19 death toll mounted to 369, he said.

With 27 more fatalities, the overall Covid-19 death toll mounted to 369, he said.



Of the 522 new cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai alone accounted for 39 cases and 15 fatalities, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

The total number of coronavirus positive people in the country’s financial capital now stands at 5,589 and the overall death toll at 219, the release further said.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases in the Pune division stood at 1,193 with 87 deaths, followed by Nashik division with 244 cases and 23 deaths, the official said.

Maharashtra has so far tested 1,21,562 samples of which 1,12,552 came negative for the novel coronavirus whereas 8,590 are positive.

The number of the people discharged after recovering from the Covid-19 disease is 1,282.

A total of 1,45,677 people are currently in home quarantine across the state while 9,399 others in institutional quarantine.

